Did Angie's contestants just go on the show for Bachelor in Paradise? We investigate.

The final week was filmed in late August - we know this because Osher wasn't around due to the birth of his son, Wolfgang, on August 23.

Bachelor in Paradise began filming in early November - so those who Angie sent home earlier, like Scot and Niranga, had at least four months between filming. For runner-up Timm, it would've been about two and a half months.

Okay, so who is maybe, possibly, a bit... 'ingenuine'?

Don't mind us, just borrowing from the official dictionary of Jamie. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Angie didn't hold back with her criticism of "excellent pretend daters/bro code/manipulators". Who exactly could she be referring to?

For starters: has any reality TV personality caused a bigger, quicker change in public opinion than Ciarran? Throughout The Bachelorette we all loved him, and we cried real tears when he left heartbroken after the death of his grandmother.

But, uh, Ciarran is different on BIP.

Angie's 'bro code' sledge is almost certainly a direct dig at him, after he made a big deal of Matt wanting to date his ex-girlfriend Renee, despite him cheating on her with her friend and hooking up with her friends in Fiji.

Then there was the fact when Renee arrived earlier in the season she revealed Ciarran had called her while still in The Bachelorette mansion - which viewers and Angie didn't know - and they got back together for a couple of months after he left the show.

Remember when Timm was the wholesome sunflower wielding angel who cared for Angie? Remember when Ciarran was the charmer who loved his grandma? Let's go back to then. 2020 can get lost. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Tamara Robson (@tamaracorine) July 29, 2020

Then there's his mate, and this next theory hurts deeply.

Last week, Timm was seen out and about in Melbourne with a woman who was quite clearly not Brittany Hockley, who we're watching him couple up with in Fiji.

And now, just to make things even more juicy, it seems the ~mystery woman~ has been idenitifed as his on and off ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Timm supposedly broke up with Brittany after they left Paradise and later got back together with his ex.

"Timm and Brittany are not together [anymore]. They left Paradise together, but Timm ended things with her a few weeks after that, and she was devastated," host Megan Pustetto claimed.