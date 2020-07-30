Did Angie's contestants just go on the show for Bachelor in Paradise? We investigate.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.
This week, Angie Kent - like many of us - settled in for four evenings of watching good looking people in Hawaiian shirts drinking cocktails and fighting over 'bro code', thanks to Osher and Bachelor in Paradise.
The difference is, Angie had met precisely all of the men on screen.
Because they had all, at the same point in time dated her during her season of The Bachelorette.
"Me sitting here knowing that 98 per cent of the fellas from my season were cast and only there to get onto BIP," she captioned the post.
"This season should have been renamed '98 per cent from Angie's Season of Bachelorette, in Paradise'... Love that for me."
Oof.
"Oh well. I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself/dating/'excellent pretend daters'/'bro code'/'manipulators' and most importantly LOVE... even if it wasn't my forever love! Still conquered my fear and surrendered to the scary L letter word."
Oof, again.