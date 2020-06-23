11 years ago, Megan Fox called out sexism in Hollywood. Only now people are listening.

In the first decade of the 2000s, actor Megan Fox was everywhere. Movies, television, magazine covers, those cringe-worthy 'sexiest woman alive' polls.

But like so many successful women to come through the film industry before and since, her profile wasn't enough to shield her from the sexism of its powerful playmakers.

A 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show has been resurfaced on Twitter as an example of what Fox endured.

The clip, which has been favourited more than 188,000 times, shows Fox recounting her first on-set experience with blockbuster director Michael Bay, whom she'd most recently worked with on Tranformers.

"I had just turned 15, and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene, and they brought me in, and I was wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels," she said.

"[Bay] approved it, and they said, you know, 'Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar, and she can’t have a drink in her hand.' So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet. At 15, I was in 10th grade. So, that's sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works."

The reaction? Audience laughter, Kimmel's laughter. And this response from the host: "Well, that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work."

As if that didn't say enough about the disturbing sexualisation of the actor, the segment prior certainly did.

After speaking about her love of drawing, Fox, then 23, produced a tongue-in-cheek caricature she'd created of a muscle-bound Kimmel.