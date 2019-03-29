"They will remain with us forever." Jacinda Ardern's speech at Christchurch's National Remembrance Service.

-With AAP.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged New Zealand to be a world leader in the fight against extremism as a legacy of the Christchurch terror attacks.

The 50 victims of the mosque shootings on March 15 were remembered at a solemn National Remembrance Service at Hagley Park on Friday attended by thousands of New Zealanders and representatives from nearly 60 countries.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a positive to emerge from “our darkest hours” was what she believes is a newfound respect and compassion towards the Muslim community.

Jacinda Ardern has redefined what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis. Post continues below video.



Video by Mamamia

“We may have left flowers, performed the haka, sung songs or simply embraced but even when we had no words, we still heard yours,” she told the community. “And they have left us humbled and united.”

In her speech, Ardern highlighted the incredible stories of bravery.

“They were stories of those who were born here, grew up here, or who had made New Zealand their home,” she said.

“Who had sought refuge, or sought a better life for themselves or their families.

“These stories, they now form part of our collective memories.

“They will remain with us forever.

“They are us.”