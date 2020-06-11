'At 35, I decided to have a baby on my own. Here's what no one told me about IVF.'

After returning from a dream holiday in the US three years ago, Genevieve was unsure about what life had in store next.

“I was 35 years old, single and I had a great job, but I came home feeling a bit lost,” she says.

“It was during that time of reflection that I had an epiphany: I wanted to become a mother.”

Genevieve decided to book in to see her GP to discuss her options. At that stage she says she thought about freezing her eggs, but was otherwise not sure where to start.

“Having never had a pregnancy scare my whole life, I had no idea if I was even fertile. Thankfully my GP was very helpful and began by organising a number of general health checks, as well as a test to see how fertile I was for my age.

“We also discussed the idea of trying IVF alone using donor sperm.”

For such a huge and highly personal decision, Genevieve’s GP suggested she talk it over with her immediate family.

“I have a very close relationship with my mum, dad, brother and sister and they were all really supportive. I was touched that my dad’s main concern was how hard I might find motherhood without a partner by my side.

“I worried about this too and thought about whether or not I would be damaging my future child if they didn’t have a dad.

“The more I explored this concern with friends in all sorts of different relationships, the more I realised that having a dad around is no guarantee of happiness.”

Genevieve was referred to a fertility specialist and after running through the different options, they both agreed that IVF using donor sperm was the best course of action.

“It was very daunting at first – deciding to try and become a mum all by myself.