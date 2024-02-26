Finally, there's a new medication for endometriosis.

One in seven Australian women are estimated to have endometriosis.

One in seven. That's hundreds of thousands of women.

Meaning? If you don't suffer from endometriosis, chances are you'll know someone who does. While the condition varies in severity, the fact is that many people go through years — or even decades — of debilitating pain until they finally get some answers.

For women like Maddie, 29, the pain is life-altering.

She told Mamamia, "By the end of last year, I'd lost count of the number of times I had been admitted to hospital. The cause? Stage 4 endometriosis. The pain was indescribable; excruciating to the point where morphine barely had any effect."

"To say this has impacted my day-to-day life is an understatement, and the fact that this is an invisible illness and one that some people think is "just a bad period?!", makes it a lot harder. To be honest, it is really frustrating having to constantly justify the way I'm feeling."

For the uninitiated, endometriosis causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (called the endometrium) to grow outside of the uterus, causing pain and inflammation. Currently, the average time between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis is still around six to eight years, with surgical intervention taking even longer.