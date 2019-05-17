Wallabies superstar Israel Folau has had his four-year, $4 million contract with Rugby Australia terminated because of his controversial social media posts about gays and other so-called “sinners” he believes are destined for hell.
A three-person independent panel announced their verdict on Friday – 10 days after deciding Folau had committed a “high-level” breach of RA’s professional players’ code of conduct.
The Wallabies’ only three-times player of the year and Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer has 72 hours to appeal and force the governing body into proceeding with a second code of conduct hearing.
After being formally warned last year for similar anti-gay posts, Folau took to Instragram last year proclaiming homosexuals and other so-called “sinners” were destined for hell unless they repented.
