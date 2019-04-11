-With AAP.
NSW Waratahs and Qantas Wallabies star fullback Israel Folau has come under fire for social media comments he has made against the gay and transgender communities.
So, what did Israel Folau say?
In a post to Instagram, his image read: “Warning: Drunks. Homosexuals. Adulterers. Liars. Fornicators. Thieves. Atheists. Idolaters. Hell awaits you.”
View this post on Instagram
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
Rugby Australia swiftly released a statement condemning the comments by the former NRL and AFL star, who is a devout Christian, and now face a moral dilemma about Folau’s future in the sport just five months before the World Cup in June.
Folau is under contract until 2022, has won 73 caps and is a key part of Michael Cheika’s plans for the tournament in Japan. His comments go against Rugby Australia’s inclusion policy.
“Rugby Australia is aware of a post made by Israel Folau. The content within the post is unacceptable,” the statement said.
“It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the rugby community. The Rugby Australia integrity unit has been engaged on the matter tonight.”
Folau’s Super Rugby team the NSW Waratahs have also released a statement this morning condemning his comments.
Folau also shared a message on Twitter in response to Tasmania’s new law making it the first state or territory in Australia to make the inclusion of gender optional on birth certificates.
The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free. pic.twitter.com/BWSWTMye98
— Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019
Top Comments
what"s wrong with being an atheist?, there is no evidence of there being a god !
He seems to be rather obsessed with and fixated on homosexuality. It's like the saying, I think he protests too much.