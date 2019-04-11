-With AAP.

NSW Waratahs and Qantas Wallabies star fullback Israel Folau has come under fire for social media comments he has made against the gay and transgender communities.

So, what did Israel Folau say?

In a post to Instagram, his image read: “Warning: Drunks. Homosexuals. Adulterers. Liars. Fornicators. Thieves. Atheists. Idolaters. Hell awaits you.”

Rugby Australia swiftly released a statement condemning the comments by the former NRL and AFL star, who is a devout Christian, and now face a moral dilemma about Folau’s future in the sport just five months before the World Cup in June.

Folau is under contract until 2022, has won 73 caps and is a key part of Michael Cheika’s plans for the tournament in Japan. His comments go against Rugby Australia’s inclusion policy.

“Rugby Australia is aware of a post made by Israel Folau. The content within the post is unacceptable,” the statement said.

“It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the rugby community. The Rugby Australia integrity unit has been ­engaged on the matter tonight.”

Folau’s Super Rugby team the NSW Waratahs have also released a statement this morning condemning his comments.

Folau also shared a message on Twitter in response to Tasmania’s new law making it the first state or territory in Australia to make the inclusion of gender optional on birth certificates.