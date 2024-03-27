What Rebel Wilson says about Sacha Baron Cohen in her book has been released.

Earlier this week, Rebel Wilson named the former colleague she refers to as an "a**hole" in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, as Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actor alleges she's been facing harassment from a former co-star, who reportedly enlisted the help of crisis PR managers and lawyers in an attempt to prevent the release of her new book.

Now, an excerpt from the book has been released via PEOPLE magazine.

Wilson met Cohen at a dinner party in 2013 and later called her, asking if she would play his girlfriend in the 2016 film, Grimsby.

Once they began filming, Wilson, 44, writes, "It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, 'Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.'"

"SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene," she writes about one day when filming at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

"'Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,' SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down... SBC says very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.' And I’m like, 'What?? ... No!'"

Wilson continues, "I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in Grimsby. Image: Sony Pictures.