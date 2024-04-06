After 14 years of marriage, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announce their divorce.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actor Isla Fisher have announced they are divorcing after 14 years of marriage and more than 20 years together.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple announced via coordinated social media posts, which featured the two actors wearing matching tennis whites.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

They continued: "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The couple announced their divorce via coordinated social media posts. Image: Instagram