‘Producers choose who goes home.’ 8 contestants on how reality TV is manipulated.

Reality TV: It’s the scheduled programming we hungrily gobble up on a nightly basis, finding ourselves obsessed with the perceived “normal people” on our screens while aware, to some extent, that the term “reality” is employed fairly loosely.

Yes, we know it’s manipulated, twisted and heavily edited, but one of the very fascinations with watching reality TV is trying to figure out just what is not as it seems.

Both this year and last year, we've seen fiery arguments break out on Australian reality TV shows like Married At First Sight, not to mention dramatic cheating scandals between the couples set up through the experiment, which many viewers were quick to call-out as scripted.

Watch: An honest reality TV job interview. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It’s all made us justifiably suspicious that most reality TV contestants are controlled by the puppet masters that are drama-hungry producers.

Luckily for us, past reality TV contestants are increasingly emerging from the woodwork to dish on exactly how they were pushed and prodded during filming.

And when they do, we’re just as transfixed on their words as we are by The Bachelor finale.

Here are eight times reality TV stars revealed exactly how they were manipulated by producers:

Laura-Ann Rullo – The Bachelor.

Earlier this week, Laura-Ann Rullo, who starred in Matty J's season of The Bachelor, explained that the producers decided which contestants were sent home rather than the bachelor himself.

During a Q&A on her Instagram stories, Laura-Ann claimed that Matty wasn't able to choose the contestants until the final stages of production. He also apparently didn't pick which contestants went on dates.

"No, he doesn't choose who goes on the dates. Producers choose who goes home until when there is only a few girls left," she said.

In one episode, however, Matty stopped a rose ceremony to explain his motives for going on the show and said that it was ultimately his decision who he picked.