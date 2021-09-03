11 deadly serious suggestions for Australia's next season of The Bachelor.

There are murmurs that Channel 10 are planning on axing The Bachelor.

It wouldn't be surprising: the ratings are so bad that we here at Mamamia stopped... recapping it (RIP), and some of the contestants didn't even gain enough Instagram followers to justify a teeth whitening deal.

Sorry, Bach. It's not you. It's us.

Watch: Bachelor contestants, translated. Post continues below video.

If any official decision has been made, we haven't been told of it yet. So, as a last-ditch attempt to save the franchise that kept us occupied for many winters, we have a few suggestions.

If you're from Channel 10, maybe grab a notepad or something. I've done very limited (read: zero) research into the relationship status/contractual obligations/actual existence of these men, but something could be helpful? Maybe?

Here are some options for who could be Osher's 2022 best friend:

Tony Armstrong.

Image: Getty.