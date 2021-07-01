Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi met on the set of 2021's raunchiest TV show. Now, they're dating.

In case you missed it, the women of the world are currently really caught up on an objectively bad but very horny Netflix show called Sex/Life, and its full-frontal penis shot.

Episode three, around the 19.50 mark... or so I've been told.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In the series, Sarah Shahi plays a married mother-of-two who cannot stop thinking about her ex Brad, played by Adam Demos.

In real life, however, they're definitely dating - and they have this horny TV show to thank.

Shahi split from her husband, Shameless actor Steve Howey, after 11 years marriage in May 2020. They share children William, 11, and twins Violet and Knox, six.

Shahi and ex-husband Steve Howey in 2019. Image: Getty.

Shahi said she took on the role as she could relate to her character, Billie.

"I'm a mother of three incredible children myself and having been in a long-term relationship in the past, I often found myself questioning some of the things that Billie was questioning — her desire for sort of this sexual freedom and liberation that she was feeling," she told US Weekly.