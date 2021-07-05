"IT'S NOT PHYSICALLY POSSIBLE." The 9 questions we all have while watching Netflix's Sex/Life.

Right now, the world is divided into two camps.

There's those who have already watched Netflix's soft porn series Sex/Life and have questions like:

HOW?

And also... WHY?

And then there's those who are yet to watch the series and are wondering why everyone in their life is running around yelling things like "MONSTER C*CK", "EPISODE THREE, 19.50 MARK", "IT'S NOT PHYSICALLY POSSIBLE", "SOMEONE CALL THE POLICE".

If you're in the second group, lemme catch you up real quick.

Netflix's Sex/Life is probably the worst TV show of 2021 and it will go down as one of the most talked about shows of the year. It's like this year's Tiger King. But instead of big cats, there's a big... penis.

The series follows Billie, a mum-of-two who lives in the suburbs and is bored of the vanilla sex she's having with her 'perfect husband' Cooper. So she starts fantasising about her ex-boyfriend Brad who is played by Australian actor Adam Demos, AKA the tall guy with the massive schlong.

Without giving too much away, there's a scene in episode three (around the 19.50 mark) where Cooper follows Brad into the showers at his exclusive gym. Brad is showering with his back to the camera and then he turns around and HOO BOY, IT'S A MONSTER.

It's just such an unexpected moment, and it's just so much bigger than anyone could have imagined.

It's, quite frankly, the penis that stopped the nation.

But the giant penis is just the... tip of the iceberg of what's wrong with the Netflix series and we have soooooo many questions.

So, without further CAPITALISATION ABOUT THE GIANT PENIS, here are all the questions we have while watching Netflix's Sex/Life: