One of the top Google searches related to Victoria's Chief Health Officer during this coronavirus crisis has been: 'Is Brett Sutton married?'

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in Melbourne, Australians have developed a deep devotion to Sutton, who has helped lead Victoria's public health response to the pandemic. In fact, the 'Brett Sutton is HOT' Facebook page has amassed nearly 12,000 followers.

And yes, you can buy a bed-sheet with his face all over it, if you so wish.

My friend Ash has turned her Brett Sutton portrait into homewares. Genius really. https://t.co/VM4RAwo56G — Tamara Oudyn (@TamaraOudyn) July 29, 2020

As Victoria's public face to this crisis, alongside Premier Daniel Andrews, Melburnians have developed a ritual of seeing him deliver his daily debrief, around 11am most days, on the state's progress.

But despite his public fronting, there is little known about Sutton's personal life. So to answer the question, 'Is Brett Sutton married?' He is, and has kids as well.

In April last year, he wrote a story on LinkedIn about his dislike for the phrase 'Daddy Day Care'.

"For me, it’s not ‘Daddy day Care’ or ‘baby-sitting’ when it’s your own kids," he said. "It’s just finding a path in a busy world of work and family and all the joys and challenges in between."

