QLD's new restrictions and Trump's vaccine claim: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Queensland tightens restrictions after 9 new COVID-19 cases.

Queensland's health authorities have limited indoor and outdoor gatherings in restricted areas after the state recorded nine new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Six of the cases are connected to a burgeoning cluster at Brisbane's youth detention centre, and three are crew members on cargo shops.

On Sunday, two new cases were recorded, both of whom were contacts to confirmed cases. ﻿

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Saturday announced indoor and outdoor gatherings without a COVID-safe plan in Queensland's southeast would immediately be capped at 10 people. There would be a 30-person limit on gatherings elsewhere in the state.

Aged care homes and disability accommodation services in the state's southeast would also go into immediate lockdown.

"We're concerned about this (detention centre) cluster because people have been out and about in the community," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

"We do expect there could be even more cases linked to this cluster but we will not know those until further results come in."

The cases mark Queensland's first locally-acquired transmissions in more than a month.

Victoria records 208 new cases and 17 more deaths.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 208 new cases and 17 more deaths in the past 24 hours. The news comes as today marks the halfway point of the state's stage four restrictions and state of disaster.

On Saturday, there were 182 new cases in Victoria and 13 deaths. ﻿