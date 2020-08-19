Search
reality tv

"Major Year 9 vibes." The best reactions to The Bachelor's hectic cocktail party.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

As of Thursday morning, I have watched The Bachelor's cocktail party drama approximately 37 times. And I still don't quite...understand it.

The Bachelor is getting more unhinged by the episode and yet...here we are. It's a global pandemic, what are our other options?

Locky Gilbert decorates a cake while answering rapid fire questions. Post continues below video.


Video via Mamamia.

We watched as Areeba, Juliette and Kristine broke the cocktail party by coming up with a genius plan to spend time with Locky; by talking to him...together as a..."threesome chat".

Look, not to get technical, but it was a "foursome".

Then, Juliette sneakily slipped Locky a note without the others knowing to tell Locky she's ~not like other girls~ and he gave her a rose.

Cue: DRAMA.

#NoteGate kicked off as Areeba, Kristine and the rest of the women ran around the cocktail party trying to find out whether a note exchanged hands/what was on the note/if Juliette is prettier than them. 

It was a lot, and we simply must turn to the wise ones on Twitter for their reactions. Because they're very good.

Enjoy:

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

What We Know About The Real Paris Hilton

The Spill

MAFS: 25 Broken People

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahhh, Bachie. Stay classy.

Maybe we'll understand this all better after tonight's episode. But don't count on it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 

Feature image: Ten.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout