"Major Year 9 vibes." The best reactions to The Bachelor's hectic cocktail party.

As of Thursday morning, I have watched The Bachelor's cocktail party drama approximately 37 times. And I still don't quite...understand it.

The Bachelor is getting more unhinged by the episode and yet...here we are. It's a global pandemic, what are our other options?

We watched as Areeba, Juliette and Kristine broke the cocktail party by coming up with a genius plan to spend time with Locky; by talking to him...together as a..."threesome chat".

Look, not to get technical, but it was a "foursome".

Then, Juliette sneakily slipped Locky a note without the others knowing to tell Locky she's ~not like other girls~ and he gave her a rose.

Cue: DRAMA.

#NoteGate kicked off as Areeba, Kristine and the rest of the women ran around the cocktail party trying to find out whether a note exchanged hands/what was on the note/if Juliette is prettier than them.

It was a lot, and we simply must turn to the wise ones on Twitter for their reactions. Because they're very good.

