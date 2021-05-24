13 women share their filtered and unfiltered photos.

I consider myself a loud and proud feminist.

I've attended the marches and read the books. I've stopped apologising for speaking up and backspaced all the exclamation marks that make me appear! More! Friendly!

But there's one aspect I struggle to reconcile within myself.

I still fall victim to the ridiculous and unattainable beauty standards that are expected of women. And not to shift the blame, but it's all Instagram's fault.

Let me explain.

The power of photoshop is nothing new. Companies have been making women look 'more desirable' for as long as photo editing has existed.

But as a 20-year-old born of the tech age, social media has brought those unattainable standards to the mainstream and we need to talk about it.

I was in my first year of high school when a little old app named FaceTune first launched and if you're unfamiliar, it was photoshop for the everyday-woman.

At 12, friends and I would trawl through social media in search of someone's editing gone wrong. Not the Kardashians or another influencer boasting millions of followers, but school friends.

We'd find an unnatural bend in the wall behind a smiling pre-teen, created when they tried to cinch in a waist that didn't exist, and boy were we brutal.

The only thing worse than being caught out for 'face-tuning' your waist (which of course, we all did) would have been having no waist. But that was only the start.

In 2015, snapchat released 'filters' and suddenly social media apps were flooded with selfies featuring cartoon dog ears.

Why? Well the filter not only covered noses and added cute ears on the top of people's heads, but it blurred women's skin and thinned out their faces.