"It made me feel sick and angry." 22 women on the feminist book that changed their life.

Every now and again a book comes into your life that just sticks with you.

It wraps itself around your thoughts, lights a fire in your belly and changes the way you see the world.

For many women, this is the feeling we get when we read a book about feminism.

From stories of triumph to devastation, these are the books that inspire us, enrage us and change us.

In celebration of International Women's Day on Monday, we decided to ask 22 women to share the most powerful books about feminism that impacted their lives.

From Fight Like A Girl to The Handmaid's Tale, here are the best feminist books to add to your reading pile.

King Kong Theory by Virginie Despentes.

"It's the best feminist book I have ever read. It is an incredibly powerful essay about gender and the place of women in society, on sex work and sexual assault. You find yourself nodding along a lot and you also get to see things in a new light and challenge your thinking. I have pretty much highlighted every paragraph of that book." - Emilie.

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

"Weirdly, out of the whole book, the conversation between June and her husband when Gilead moves all women's money into their husband's name hit me like a freight train. The husband was all lovely and comforting and saying that he obviously wouldn't do anything dodgy with it but I was screaming while reading it, 'THAT'S NOT THE BLOODY POINT MATE!'" - Katie.

