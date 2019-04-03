An Aussie radio host wet herself in borrowed clothes. Then she had to tell her stylist.

Triple M’s Jess Eva is not ashamed to admit that she now has incontinence following the birth of her two children, Freddy and Matilda.

Urinary incontinence is common for many women who’ve given birth – in fact, one in three have experienced it. Which is why Eva, a former The Block contestant, was able to turn a potentially uncomfortable incident into a major win.

The radio announcer this week revealed she had a somewhat awkward situation during a recent shoot for a commercial for Triple M Sydney’s Moonman in the Morning breakfast show.

“This is how you get free jeans if you’re a mum,” Eva told her co-hosts Lawrence Mooney and Chris Page.

Explaining that incontinence is an unexpected but common occurrence when you have a kid, Eva admitted, “I wee myself at the drop of a hat.”

“I can’t even half sneeze,” she added.

The mum-of-two then shared what happened to her when she was given a pair of jeans to wear during filming.

“I put them on, and we had to jump around. Half way through the commercial, I gave [Mooney] a little smile,” she said, adding that she wasn’t smiling at her co-host, but, as Mooney described it, she was smiling because she “was doing a little wee.”

“I went back to the lady who leant me the clothes, and it was so embarrassing,” Eva continued, saying she apologised for the situation.

“But I said, from one mother to another, I’ve weed myself while I’m wearing the clothes that you’ve given me.”

The stylist wasn’t concerned at all, and gave Eva a hug in solidarity. But that’s not all she got.

“I gave the clothes back at the end of the day,” Eva said. “And I’ve walked back into work the next day, and she’s given them to me!”

“Incontinence has paid off!” she concluded triumphantly.

Eva previously competed on the 2018 season of The Block with partner Norm Hogan. The couple finished in last position, but still earned $209,000 in prize money.