'Jumping up and down on the trampoline, I realised my pregnancy incontinence was worse than I thought.'

There is a new yoga move in my repertoire, itʼs called, “Bound legged sneeze”. Iʼve discovered this is of utmost importance as I get older. You might be familiar with it yourself, itʼs a leftover attribute of having a bowling ball sit inside your uterus, on top of your bladder, and then pushed out through a very small opening.

I actually did love being pregnant, and while there are many issues I needed to deal with whilst growing a baby the weakened bladder is one that lingered longer than I realised. Itʼs all fun and games while I was carrying a small human in my uterus. It all made perfect sense, people accepted the rush to the bathroom, the urinary jocularity. “Donʼt make me laugh or Iʼll pee myself”

Itʼs a simple symptom of being pregnant. #adorable. Now itʼs not so funny. Now I canʼt bounce with my kids on the trampoline without feeling like I AM going to pee myself. I observed a situation a few years back with a friend of mine, who in her mid fifties and mother of two warned me of the care needed to be taken with the dreaded pee escape. We were having a birthday party for one of my children and weʼd rented one of those bouncy blow up castle things. Super fun. So when the kids all went home the adults who had been eyeing it all day moved in, as you do.

Hilarity ensued. Laughter can be a bladder's worst enemy, then you add the bouncing. You know where Iʼm heading with this right? Well before she could get out and go to the bathroom, it happened. The inevitable. We were getting paper towels and doing a little mop up. It was only women around at the time, we understood.