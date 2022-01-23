A look back at all the I'm A Celeb romances.

"We had a lot of fun, and I was pretty sad when we first broke up but I got over it in the end," he said. "She’s not someone I would usually go for – I don’t like plastic surgery or botox or that stuff, I try and stay clear of it. Being a country person, I thought [people like that] were like Desperate Housewives with money and a bit b****y – but that’s not the case at all… I never watched [our season back] because I think it would upset me, I genuinely was a bit cut.’"

Ryan also told NW Magazine that he and Charlotte were hit with a reality check after exiting the jungle.

"Everything is obviously so isolated in the jungle and all of your emotions run at a high," he explained. "While we were great in there, when we got out reality hit pretty quickly. It was clear it was never going to work."

Charlotte also spoke on their split, telling 10Daily she needed "time on her own".

"When me and Ryan came out of the jungle, I made no secret that I had been in a very long relationship and I wasn’t ready to jump into another one," she shared. "I still wasn’t looking for something serious, he’s at a stage in his life where he is — so we came to a mutual decision that we’d just cool it off.

"I just need to have that time on my own where I’m not worried about anyone else. I want to be really selfish for one year."

Abbie Chatfield and Ash Williams.

The radio host and former Bachie star had a brief bout with comedian Ash Williams, with the two sparking dating rumours after sharing a steamy kiss on I'm A Celeb.

Abbie made it clear after the show though that they were never serious, and only turned to eachother out of sheer boredom and a desire for affection.

Abbie and Ash on I'm A Celeb. Image: Channel 10.