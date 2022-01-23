A look back at all the I'm A Celeb romances.

It's no surprise that reality shows often produce steamy romances, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is no stranger to creating fascinating pairings.
Cold weather, intense challenges and heightened emotions are all part and parcel when one is competing in the jungle, and so it's no surprise some of Australia's most notable couples have come right out of I'm A Celeb.
Watch the trailer for I'm A Celebrity. Post continues after video.
Here's a look book at romances that began on I'm A Celebrity.
Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher.
On 2020's season of I'm A Celeb, Geordie Shore reality star Charlotte and Married at First Sight groom Ryan, started an intense but brief romance.
While they were initially interested in each other months before filming started, The Wash reported, the pair quickly built up a romance while in the jungle.
However, it didn't last for Ryan or Charlotte, who found the real world was a stark reality check for them both.