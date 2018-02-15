CULT BUY: The $29 brush set that’ll have your makeup looking like it was airbrushed.

There are two types of makeup brushes in this world.

Regular, unassuming ones. And space age, techy, I saw a beauty vlogger using them but I have no bloody idea what that weird shaped brush is for ones.

The Illuminate Me 10-Piece Oval Brush Set falls into the latter category.

Favoured by makeup artists, and the Kardashians, these types of sponge-inspired makeup brushes claim to deliver a professional, airbrushed finish that your stubby ole fingers never could.

This particular set comes with 10 very interestingly shaped brushes, from big ones right down to teeny tiny ones to reach into your face's wrinkly dips.

For $29, you'll get:

Large face brush

Medium face brush

Small face brush

Blush brush

Large concealer brush

Large eye shadow brush

Small eye shadow brush

Liner brush

Concealer brush

Lip brush

But does a regular, everyday person really need all these freaky brushes to do their makeup?

To find out if these scary makeup brushes that look like rose gold teaspoons are necessary, I asked makeup artist, Natalie Wright to put them through their paces on a real human face. My face.

Here's what we thought.

Why are oval makeup brushes good for applying your makeup with?

When asked why my makeup doesn't look like it does on YouTube tutorials, Wright explained the difference between professional makeup and that of, say, civilians is the tools we're using.

"With these kinds of brushes, they're meant to give you a really airbrushed finish. They're so dense, even when you feel them, they have a lot of hairs, so the brushes don't soak up a lot of product while giving you a really smooth finish," she said.

LISTEN: Have you noticed everyone's obsessed with skincare right now? We discuss why, on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after.