Rae Morris explains why your makeup doesn't look quite like the YouTube tutorial.

YouTube makeup tutorials are both a blessing, and a curse.

A blessing, because they show us how to do fancy things like the perfect winged eyeliner, creating cheekbones where there are none and shaving your face. They also let us virtually try before we buy that unicorn tears highlighter, or fork out hundreds to get our brows tattooed.

But for all their advantages, YouTube makeup tutorials are also truly terrible. Not just because one rolls into twooooo hundred videos later and dear God I should really be asleep right now.

But also because no matter how many times you practise, the end result never quite turns out the way it did on screen.

Thankfully, it looks like our skills (or lack thereof) aren’t to blame. Well, not completely.

During a casual chat with Rae Morris about her new line of makeup brushes exclusive to Mecca, the super successful makeup artist let slip that, guys, there’s actually an entirely reasonable explanation for why your makeup doesn’t look like the YouTube tutorial.

The tools.

“The thing people don’t know about makeup brushes is that they’re like shoes, you need an exact fit,” she told Mamamia.

“You can get the finish you want without having to be super skilled at makeup, because it’s all about getting the brushes to fit your face. It’s so much easier to get results this way, because you don’t have to try and manipulate your brush to do different things.

“With your cheeks, you might have a small face or a large face, or an oval, so you’ll need either a small or large brush. You might have a small eye, but if you’re watching a YouTuber doing an amazing blended socket on their eyelid, and they’ve got quite a large eye, to create that on your small eye, you have to use the same brush but on a smaller scale.”