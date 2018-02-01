How to commute-proof your hair, makeup and other things that sweat on your way to work.

Raise your hand if you commute to work? Keep it there if that commute’s been feelinng a tad ~uncomfortable~ on recent warmer days?

Yep. Us too.

If you’ve been getting to work and feeling like a puddle of dampness and humidity post-commute, there’s a better way.

So we asked some people who know more about these things for their best commute-proof beauty and style tips, because no, you shouldn’t have to spend the day all clammy and caked in pressed powder.

Like the celebrity makeup artist who paints faces like Jesinta Franklin’s and Bambi Northwood Blyth’s. Or the hairstylist who gets Sylvia Jeffreys ready for the Today Show.

They can help us.

And honestly, we need all the help we can get (she says as she flicks the sweat pooling on her upper lip).

How to stop your makeup from sweating off.

A.k.a operation ‘stop my makeup from sliding off my face before 9am’.

When it’s hot and sweaty, your makeup is generally the first thing to go on your morning commute. Sweaty upper lips and chins, as well as under your eyes, can make you wonder why you even bothered spending 20 minutes on your face before work.

But celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney is here to help. She gave us some much needed direction on how to prevent (or at least, delay) your makeup from disintegrating before you’ve had a chance to order your first coffee.

Aside from the obvious – “if you can, do as much of your makeup at work, en route or as late as you can” – Henney advised including products in your routine that are designed to soak up those annoying droplets of forehead sweat.