From beginner to pro: A guide to every makeup brush you need in your beauty bag.

Have you ever walked into Sephora for a new bronzer brush, seen the plethora of fluffy utensils with exorbitant price tags (and names that make absolutely zero sense) and just walked straight back out?

Then you go home and think ‘oh I’ll just order online then, much easier’ before hopping onto Morphe and realising there are 24 pages of brushes to choose from (no joke, go look).

I feel ya sista – the struggle is real.

Anyone with a Youtube account now thinks they’re a makeup expert and it gets beyond frustrating to watch a tutorial that recommends so many brushes you’d have to sell a kidney in order to accumulate them all.

So I’ve had a good ol’ sift and figured out the best brushes, depending on your level of beauty knowledge – and don’t worry, you won’t be getting 16 versions of the same flipping brush for one eye look.

PLUS, I know a lot of you will be wondering if you need to spend a bucket-load of cash on brushes; so I’ve covered the costs too. You might find great brushes for crazy cheap prices (or scarily expensive ones), so let me know what your favourite is in the comments!

Must-have brushes for the low-maintenance beauty fan

Foundation brush – ZOEVA 104 Busher, Sephora $32

So you like looking good but certainly CBF spending an hour blending out your contour, I got you. At your level, you only need five decent brushes up your beauty sleeve.

Now for a sheer, everyday look, I actually recommend using your fingers! If you wash your hands, it’s not gross at all and the warmth from your fingers blends the formula out to create the most natural finish.