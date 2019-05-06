Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy evaded police for years. Then he made one small mistake.

The world’s obsession with serial killer Ted Bundy has reached fever pitch following January’s documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Netflix’s new Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile.

We’ve learned about Bundy’s horrific crimes, his escapes from prison and his family left behind. But what the Netflix biopic documents in detail is the very simple, very small mistake Bundy made that ultimately led to his capture.

Despite a number of murders and disappearances in 1974 in Washington and Oregon, it wasn’t until Bundy moved to Salt Lake City, Utah for law school in mid-1975 that he was on the police’s radar.

In the early hours of the morning, Bundy was driving in his Volkswagen Beetle with his lights off when a police officer noticed. Bundy disobeyed his order to stop and was arrested.

And that is when police discovered a gym bag containing a number of suspicious items in the car: A ski mask, ice pick, torn sheets and handcuffs that looked just like those used to restrain Carol DaRonch, a woman Bundy kidnapped who managed to escape.

Bundy had attempted to drastically alter his appearance, but DaRonch was still able to pinpoint him instantly. That was the moment police were able to connect Bundy to the unsolved killings in Washington and Oregon.

But of course, it wasn't as simple as that.