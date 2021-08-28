Everyone is talking about Tony Armstrong. And he's not about to let it go to waste.

This week, television presenter Tony Armstrong spoke a simple truth about Australia. It was a truth so apparently uncomfortable that it made news headlines and ignited comments sections for days afterwards.

Tony was on Channel 10 panel show The Project, when he weighed in on Incarceration Nation, the upcoming NITV documentary about the overrepresentation of Indigenous Australians in the prison system.

"This country still can’t accept it’s a racist country. You still can’t accept it's built off the back of slavery, it's built off the back of dispossession, it's built off the back of rape and pillage of Indigenous people," he said.

"And we've just got to be better."

The clip has gone viral. It's not the first time the Barranbinya man's words have cut through, and it won't be the last.

Watch: Tony Armstrong confronts racism in Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10

Though the former AFL player is still coming to grips with his surging public profile (he was recently appointed the new sports presenter on ABC News Breakfast), he's seizing the opportunity for that kind of truth-telling, for advocacy.

But it hasn't always come easily to him.

Tony was raised off country in Western Sydney by his white mother (his father left before he was born) and was one of just three Indigenous children at his boarding school.

"You put up all these defence mechanisms without even realising it. Every room you walk into, you're basically the only Blackfella. Everywhere you go, you're always a point of difference," he told Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

"I used to get pretty nervous, because kids are ruthless. They'll just come out and ask questions. And when I was younger, I didn't know sh*t about [culture], really... So I got bloody good at ripping yarns, because when you're a kid, you want to come across as knowing who you are."

As he's gotten older, he's not only learned more about culture and about race, but embraced that learning process.