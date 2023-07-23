'It's nearly 4am.' Hamish Blake has unveiled his daughter's latest birthday cake.

There are only three certainties in this life: death, taxes, and that Hamish Blake will try to make a birthday cake for his kids, Sonny and Rudy.

From a 'unidonkey' unicorn to a cursed Pikachu and a Slimer from Ghostbusters that still haunts me, Hamish is known for spending hours upon hours on his biannual cake creations.

Ahead of Rudy's sixth birthday, Hamish spent the night making a Lego-inspired cake. "She has requested a Lego set cake as her birthday cake but it's a set of the family," he said in an Instagram video.

If this wasn't difficult enough, Hamish, wife Zoe Foster Blake, and their two kids have just returned from a trip to Europe, with Hamish admitting he was still jetlagged.