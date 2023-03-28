Celeste Barber's new show Wellmania tells a story we rarely see on screen.

When it comes to Netflix's new series Wellmania, Celeste Barber's Liv really shouldn't be the main character.

At least, that's what the storytelling of the past would have us believe – when the loud, funny, unmarried, and child-free friend was always relegated to sidekick status. There for a laugh (and sometimes an embarrassed groan) but rarely ever the woman who ascends to main character level, complete with a fleshed-out storyline.

The new eight-part series, inspired by the book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness by author and journalist Brigid Delaney, and co-created with Benjamin Law, takes this stereotype and flips it on its head.

As Wellmania kicks off, the character of Liv really does have all the calling cards of a classic disastrous rom-com best friend.

We first meet her in the throes of an awkward one-night stand, she's knocked back more than a couple of drinks, and later on she barrels into her best friend's birthday drinks before crashing through a glass table and bringing the festivities to a dramatic halt.

But alongside the welcome big comedy moments in Wellmania lies a deeper story about health, identity and adult friendship.

Which is exactly the story comedian and actor Celeste Barber – who has also amassed a monstrous following of 9.5 million thanks to her hilarious, headline-making photos – wanted to tell.

When Wellmania kicks off Australian food writer Liv, who is based in New York, has just discovered that she's in with a chance to score a once-in-a-lifetime job that will catapult her into American mainstream fame.

But then her trip to Australia, for the previously mentioned disastrous birthday drinks, sees her trapped in her home country and banned from re-entering the States unless she fixes her health, fast.

What comes next is Liv throwing herself into an extreme 'wellness' journey where she'll try anything, even the most bizarre, Goop-like trends, in a bid to return to her old life.

Celeste Barber in Wellmania. Image: Netflix