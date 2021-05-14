'I got tired of hating myself'. 17 women on the moment they decided to quit drinking.

This post deals with addiction and alcohol abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

There are so many reasons why people decide to rethink their relationship with alcohol. For some, it’s the desire to feel healthier and get better sleep. For others, it's to save money or stop the spiraling hangover anxiety.

Some people are yearning for deeper self-knowledge, improved relationships, and to take back control of their lives.

With those that decide to quit, there’s sometimes a definitive moment that makes them say, enough is enough,

Watch: Your body after one year without alcohol. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

For me, it was December 29, 2019. I had got more drunk than ever before and said some awful things to someone I truly didn't mean.

I knew I had to stop drinking then and there or else risk pushing away the people I cared about the most. I haven’t drunk since and it’s changed my life profoundly.

It’s important to note though, that there needn’t be a low point or drunken disaster for you to want to quit drinking. You don’t have to wait until you’ve hit rock bottom to say goodbye to alcohol.

You can start a sobriety journey - or make the decision to cut back - at any life stage, for whatever reason, without ever having a toxic relationship with it or an unhealthy event as the catalyst.

Here 17 women share the moment they decided to quit drinking.

Emily

"Like many women, I was a part of a culture that went a step further than normalising dangerous drinking behaviours; it glamorised it. Unsafe drinking was just that for me: unsafe.

"I realised I didn’t need alcohol to add value to social settings and coming to accept myself as 'fun' without it has improved every aspect of my life."