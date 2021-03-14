"Fall in love with it from the first sip." The 5 greatest non-alcoholic wines to add to your drink-list.

There is an overarching social convention when one goes out, one must be accompanied by a drink in hand.

Whilst that’s not entirely true, have you ever tried to mingle with your hands in your pockets? You look shady. Hands-crossed in a faux-laid back manner? Also kinda weird.

So then, what are we non-drinkers left to do? Hold a soft drink like A CHILD?! How rude. You simply cannot have sophisticated chats while sipping on artificially coloured fizzy water. I don’t make the rules.

Thank gosh then, that booze-free beverages are finally receiving more attention and have made their way beyond the niche and onto the mainstream beveragino circuit.

Innovative companies like Craft Zero and Sans Drinks are capitalising on this growing trend and have opened online bottle shops specifically dedicated to offering a wide range of alc-free drinks.

They’re smart, because alc-free interest is on the rise. While doing some research for this article, (let’s be honest, you’re just here for the bev reviews so I’ll be quick) I noticed that searches for ‘non-alcoholic drinks’ spike every year around January.

Look, I could have guessed this, but I just didn’t think it would be… that dramatic.

I do understand it though. I, myself did give up drinking as a New Year's resolution a couple of years ago too. What started as some typical January optimism ended up sticking - and here I am now in 2021 still going strong.

I didn’t give up alcohol because I didn’t like the taste though. I gave it up because I thought I could be just as fun without it.