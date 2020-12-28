Embarrassment. Guilt. Vomit: The reality of being an alcoholic mum.

I heard the baby crying again.

I didn’t get up. I stayed, hiding in my bedroom. He needed me, but I couldn’t do it. I was too hungover. Again.

I don’t remember getting home. The last thing I recall was seeing both my hands outstretched in front of me clutching two huge jugs of Sangria. The red liquid lapped over the sides as I declared triumphantly, “It’s two for one!” to my wasted, smiling friends.

My life had always been one big party. I was a social drinker extraordinaire. A binger who never drank alone and never went home early. I wouldn’t have described my drinking as a problem. I thought I was just like everyone else, overdo it on Saturday then feel like crap on Sunday. That’s normal, right? Wasted hungover days were as ingrained as my drinking habit. My drinking felt ordinary, typical. You wouldn’t have picked me out as an alcoholic, you’d have thought I was great company. My addiction was clever, absorbed into everyone else’s, diluted by the crowd.

Video via Channel 10.

I had my first child at 34. Mother’s nights out catapulted me into a whole new style of heavy binge drinking. The mundanity of motherhood and the long gaps between piss-ups accentuated my indulgence. By the time a night out was upon me, I was ready to get annihilated. I was expected to be tucking in and singing lullabies, and instead I went out dancing on speakers in a dodgy underground nightclub.

Weeks would pass of being a good mummy. I had the right snacks, the softest cotton wraps and a sporty three-wheeled pram. I’d fought my way out of germ-infested play pits and had wipes on hand for any unpredictable leaks, drips or explosions. On the outside, I was doing well at my new role. But inside I was hurting, mourning the loss of that fun party girl I knew, the one who linked arms with strangers and did bad 80s robot dancing.

I wanted to go out and be me again. Drunk me, the only me I knew. Mum’s nights out became my escape…

'I had my first child at 34.' Image: Supplied.