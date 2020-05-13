Tempted to try microneedling at home? Here's how to do it (without wrecking your face).

Update: May 13, 2020.

The longer isolation goes on, the more we’re convinced we can tackle all sorts of beauty treatments at home. (Whether we actually can is a different story.)

Like removing our own SNS and shellac manicures, dyeing our hair pink or using a box dye, touching up our roots, cutting our fringes, doing our eyebrows, tinting our lashes… even at-home brow lamination. The list goes on.

While at-home beauty treatments can’t replace the skill and expertise of a professional (anyone else really keen for beauty services to hopefully re-open soon?), they can give you something fun to do for yourself if you’re looking to do a bit of self care. Or, if you’re just really, really bored.

So, we thought now would be the perfect time to resurface this comprehensive road test and explainer on microneedling at home from Mamamia’s Executive Editor and You Beauty podcast host Leigh Campbell.

Below, Leigh answers all your microneedling (also known as dermarolling) questions, from what the skin treatment can do for your skin and how to use an at-home dermaroller safely.

When I told my husband I was going into the bathroom to make tiny holes all over my face with lots of needles he didn’t even look up. Such is the reality of being in a relationship with someone who is addicted to beauty treatments.

Anyway, onto the needles. It’s called dermarolling and it isn’t a brand new thing.

In-salon treatments such as Dermastamp have been available for about a decade and involve a qualified person (like a nurse or doctor) and the use of a machine to make tiny holes in your face with micro needles. Now you can do this at home.

But why? Good question.

What is Dermarolling?

Dermarolling (also known as microneedling) not surprisingly involves the use of micro-needles to create teeny tiny microscopic holes in the skin.

Essentially, by creating superficial trauma to the skin it is kick-started to repair the damage by way of stimulating collagen production.