We asked 4 'skinfluencers' their secret to good skin. Here's what we learnt.

I started noticing a huge difference in my skin when I began actually following a skincare routine - I know, it's nothing we haven't all heard before but there's a reason they say consistency is key. Once I had the basics of double cleansing and moisturising down, I began to look at how to tackle my concerns.

A few bottles of some (not so well formulated) vitamin C's later - I stumbled upon Medik8's C15 range (two x 15ml vials for $118) and it changed my skin for the better. I still apply it religiously each morning and I can hands-down say, it's one of the main reasons my skin still glows through hormonal breakouts.

To help my texture, I turned to exfoliants - chemical exfoliants to be specific. I've tried, tested (and almost burnt my face off a few times, start once once a week and work your way up) but I always go back to Murad's Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel. It's got AHA's and BHA's in the formula and it always leaves my skin baby smooth. Plus, the addition of TXA's help to break down existing stubborn pigmentation and complement my daily Vit C.

But the biggest way I was able to reign my skin in? By listening to it. That's the best tip I can give you.

If she's red and hot, I'd be skipping the actives and focusing on a soothing and barrier strengthening. Oh, and never skip your SPF because what's the point of all your serums, creams and liquids if you won't protect your skin from the sun, ya feel me?