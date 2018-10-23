We asked a beauty editor if you really do have to bother with an eye cream.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. It’s a blast.

Skincare can feel a bit like a never ending to-do list.

You need the miracle cleanser and a separate cleansing oil and a toner and a mist and a jade roller to apply your first serum, you can apply the second serum with your hands before adding the hydrating oil and a moisturiser and a mask…

It’s exhausting.

If everyone used every single skincare product out there, we’d all need an extra hour in the day just to put it all on.

That’s why keeping your products focused on what your skin needs (rather than everyone else’s) is the best way to save money and keep things simple.

One product Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty editor of 15 years Leigh Campbell gets asked about all the time is eye cream.

Specifically, do you really need it in your routine or will your regular moisturiser do the job?

“It depends on what you’re trying to do with your eyes, and your face,” Leigh told co-host Kelly McCarren on the You Beauty podcast (get it in your ears below).

“The eye area, under your eye, has the least amount of oil glands on your face. It’s very delicate, the skin is thinner there and also because you smile, that area is used more and you get lines.

“If you’re wanting to fade dark circles and treat puffiness, but on the rest of your face you’re dealing with acne or pigmentation, you wouldn’t want any of [those harsher] products near your eye area because they’re really drying.”

Leigh also said whether or not you skip eye cream and stick with your regular moisturiser depends on how thick it is.

“I often take my serum up to around my eye, but my night cream is too thick, and if you apply something too thick to the eye area, it can cause milia, which are those little white dots you’ll see.”

Whether an eye cream, which is formulated for the dry, delicate skin under your eye, gets a spot in your skincare roster comes down to budget, skincare needs and personal preference.

“If dark circles are your problem, or puffiness under the eyes is your problem, go for an eye cream to specifically treat that under eye area,” Leigh said.

“If you’ve got generally good skin and it’s just lines [that bother you], I tend to use my anti-ageing serum around my eye area.”

Problem solved.

