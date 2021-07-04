From layering to mixing ingredients: 7 of your biggest serum questions, answered.

Holy moly. Serums, hey?

When I pitched this article, I didn’t realise exactly what I was getting myself into. I thought I’d write a snappy little piece, maybe ask the You Beauty community if there was anything in particular they wanted to know. So I did… and oh boy. 200 answers later - this was starting to look like one hell of an article.

Skincare is already confusing. Serums are next level. With queries ranging from “Do I even really need them?” to “Tell me everything about peptides!” I had my work cut out for me.

Also, probably goes without saying, but tackling all 200 questions would be more of a book deal than a beauty piece. So, for brevity I’ve condensed them into ‘most frequently asked’, with layering being a red-hot topic!

Make yourself comfy, babes. We begin.

When layering your serums, does it matter in which order they’re applied?

So it seems that the rules here are the same as general skincare application, which is: Thinnest to thickest, or water-based to oil-based.

This means that serums containing hyaluronic acid, for example, would go first, and serums containing vitamin E, or other oils, last.

When using multiple serums, can you just mix them all together and apply in one go to save time?

Yeah, nah. Probably not.

As above, different ingredients have different rates of absorption so you’re not going to get the most out of them if you mix them all together like you’re making a bloody Long Island Iced Tea.

Always apply separately, and allow one to soak in before getting all gung-ho with the next.

What ingredients can’t be mixed?

Ugh - brain ache.

When layering your serums, or mastering the A’s, B’s and C’s, look at the letters as they appear in the alphabet: A and B, they’re next to each other. They’re mates, so you can definitely invite them to the same party, no drama.