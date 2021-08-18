After glassy-looking skin without all the skincare steps? There's a product for that.

While beauty trends come and go, there's one that's proving to remain popular: glass skin.

The trend, which originated in Korea and went viral on social media, is all about achieving a smooth, luminous complexion that's so clear and poreless it almost looks like a pane of glass.

The technique generally involves a myriad of skincare products - we're talking layers of serums, essences and acids - to reach the end goal.

Sounds a little unrealistic, right? Well, hear us out first.

Because according to Mamamia's You Beauty host, Kelly McCarren, there's a certain viral makeup product that achieves the same results with far less work.

Watch: Three steps to glowing skin with Leigh Campbell. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

During an episode of the daily podcast, Kelly discussed how she came across the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face - a gloss highlighter for the face and body - doing the rounds on TikTok, claiming to be the only product you need to achieve glassy looking skin.

The highlighter comes in six shades (the most popular shade on TikTok being Solar Quartz) and can be applied everywhere. So, not only can you get a glassy-looking face but you can get a glowing bod, too.

"It just looks like glass," Kelly told co-host Leigh Campbell. "It looks like you could see your reflection in it. It's just so beautiful."

Image: Net-A-Porter.