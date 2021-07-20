From dewy skin to natural brows: The 6 new rules of low-maintenance beauty.

The pandemic changed A LOT about how we live our lives. For beauty, it gave rise to an entirely new category: skinimalism.

In case you've missed it (umm... where have you been? We've been tryna call), skinimalism is 2021's biggest beauty trend - and it's all about streamlining your skincare routine and scaling down your makeup bag.

Gone is the hyper-polished face beat, and the FaceTuned, pore-less filtered look that once dominated our feeds.

Instead, it's given way to a wave of natural, minimal or no-makeup beauty looks and skin that *truly* looks like skin.

Thank. Goodness.