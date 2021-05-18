From skin-like to ultra glowy: The 7 best skin tints for your everyday face.

Call it the Fenty effect, but every buzzy beauty brand seems to be releasing a skin tint right now. And we're not mad about it.

The ultra-sheer alternative to foundations, BB/CC creams and tinted moisturisers, skin tints provide just enough coverage to even out skin tone but leave the finish looking natural.

Beauty tutorial: Here's how to create a smokey eye without using black. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As skin tints don't crease in fine lines, won't clog pores and are super easy to apply (fingers only!) they're quickly becoming a popular everyday base. Just pop it over your SPF and you're out the door, looking all dewy and fresh.

Here are our top picks, categorised by skin type and finish.

The best skin tints for dry skin.

Image: Mecca.