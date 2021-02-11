TRIED & TESTED: I tried the luminous new sunscreen mist you can spray over makeup.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's lifestyle writer Charlotte Begg reviews Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist.

Sunscreen has come a long way.

We're no longer slapping on thick, terribly scented white goo. These days, we're spoilt for choice.

Luminous, mattifying, mineral, even sunscreen serums - there are plenty of options. And now, there's a new kid on the block: sunscreen mists.

Last month, new Aussie brand Naked Sundays launched with two products, an SPF50+ cream and an SPF50+ mist. The sunscreen mist is the first of its kind to launch in Australia.

I was eager to try it out, but I also had some questions. Does it include enough SPF for all-day protection? Does it sit well on top of makeup? How does it really feel on the skin?

So I decided to put it to the test.

After trialling the Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist for two weeks, here's my honest review.

What is the Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist?

The Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist is Australia’s first over-your-makeup sunscreen mist. It’s completely invisible when you apply it (meaning you can wear it on its own or over the top of your makeup), includes hydrating ingredients, and contains SPF 50+.

It's $39.95 and can be purchased on the Naked Sundays website.