I like men. A lot. Maybe more than most. And, as it turns out, it’s kind of a problem for me.
I came to this realisation, after meeting a 27-year-old civil engineer by the name of Kyle. We met on a dating app one night when I was boredom-swiping. It had been 10 months since my marriage breakdown and, by this point, I’d slept with a work colleague, flown 900 kilometres to meet a stranger off the internet, and dated a stalker. And that was just the beginning of it.
Kyle was attractive, with a rugged beard, piercing blue eyes and a muscular frame, but there was something missing I couldn’t quite put my finger on. He was too… quiet, too… meek. He didn’t seem like the type of guy who’d be particularly memorable in bed. TBH, he seemed like a bit of a pushover.
“Well, goodnight,” he said, leaning in awkwardly to give me a hug as we arrived at my front door from our date.
“You’re not coming in?” I asked.
“I want to. But I like you. And I want to see you again. So I don’t think I should come in,” he answered, his eyes bashfully darting away from me as he spoke.
“Okay, well how about a kiss then?” I asked, suddenly annoyed I wasn’t going to get any physical attention out of the evening.
“I’ll leave that for next time,” Kyle replied, with a sly smile.
“There won’t be a next time if we don’t kiss!” I countered back. “I need to know if we have chemistry. How am I supposed to tell that without a kiss?”
Kyle stood there silently for what felt like an eternity – his eyes fixed on his feet as he formulated a response, still taken aback by my directness. I finally gave in and cut the tension abruptly.
“Fine. I’m going to go inside. Goodnight,” I said, grabbing the door handle and turning away from him – half in frustration, half to conceal the tears I could feel prickling at my eyes as the feeling of rejection started to sink in.
NOTHING TO SEE HERE… Just enjoying some good, wholesome chocolate.
Nadia, I clicked on this article expecting it to be like your others. I've left comments on some of your articles, but unfortunately the Mamamia censors have deemed them unworthy. Some were published, only to be deleted (why do you guys DO that?) Mostly I've left comments about how I thought maybe you needed some professional help, that you seemed to harbour a lot of self loathing.
But this article... this one explains a lot and resonates with me deeply. I also live with depression and anxiety, and have done for the past 11 years. It's a long, lonely, frustrating road to healing and I'm so thrilled for you that you're on that path to better mental health. I've just returned home from 3 weeks in hospital receiving TMS therapy. If you haven't heard of it, please look it up, it may help you too. Keep fighting, you're worth it.
And to Kyle - I hope you know how much your continued presence through this would be strengthening for Nadia. My husband has supported me unwaveringly through my battles for 11 years. He's borne the brunt of many of my breakdowns, my hospital visits, my life. Please take care of yourself mentally too. Loving someone with mental illness isn't a walk in the park either.
And for goodness sake - if the Mamamia censors AGAIN decide my comment isn't worth publishing (which I have to say has always kicked my already low self esteem down further), please, at least forward it to Nadia.
You're not alone.