“Wait a minute – you’ve NEVER been on a date? And you’re 27?? I don’t believe you!” I responded, struggling to conceal my shock.

“Well, I’ve had girlfriends and lots of casual…er…things, but I’ve never dated. I met everyone I’ve been with through work and uni. Just kinda fell into relationships. There was never really a courtship like this,” he explained.

“And to be perfectly honest, when I saw your profile picture and you were so direct with me, I thought you were too good to be true. I honestly turned up mostly out of curiosity to see if you were some weird catfish!” he laughed.

I suddenly noticed how captivating Kyle’s eyes were; the kind of shimmering blue of the ocean at sunset. They sparkled when he laughed; his irises expanding quickly like blots of ink on paper. I was more turned on than I’d been in my life. I’d massively misjudged Kyle. He was not the vacant, dim-witted fuckboy I’d been so used to. He was… different, mysterious, intelligent, enchanting.

Kyle became more confident in letting me know more about himself, and how much he was growing to like me, as time went on. It was surprisingly refreshing. For the first time since my marriage breakdown, I wasn’t in a fuckboy matrix of mindgames; I knew where I stood.

On our fifth date – at an upmarket vegetarian restaurant where Kyle proudly demonstrated his commitment to supporting my meat-free diet by eating what was essentially a colourfully decorated avocado as a main meal – I knew for sure I couldn’t wait any longer to sleep with him.

Back at my place, we fell into a tangle of sheets, where he explored every inch of my body slowly and delicately. It was… ecstasy.

Two weeks later, I arrived home to a bouquet of fragrant white lilies on my bed, with a note attached. “Will you be my girlfriend, Nadia?”

I grabbed my phone and immediately texted Kyle, “I’d love to ☺”.

Everything was perfect… Amazing! Magical! I was having the best sex of my life, I finally felt truly seen and cared for, and I’d found someone who continued to surprise me daily and seemed to genuinely click with me.

That should be the end of the story. Except, this is…

Over the months that followed, I slowly but surely fell apart.

I wanted to be everything for Kyle, because he was everything I’d ever needed or wanted, but my edges were starting to fray. I couldn’t relax into the relationship, convinced he would at any second leave me, like all the men who’d come before him.

And so I started acting like Jack Nicholson in that scene in The Shining where he starts losing his shit and hacking everything up with an axe (minus the murder and axe-wielding). I flew into sob-filled tantrums every time Kyle went to leave after we’d spent time together, questioned him constantly on his movements, and began feeling as though I couldn’t cope while we were apart. I was a mess almost every time he saw me, even though I should have been happier than I’d been in a long time.

I hadn’t told Kyle the truth about myself. Because I didn’t want to scare him off. But in reality, I was ill. I had been for many years. There was a storm brewing in my brain that often sent me into total darkness. I’d miss multiple days of work, lying in bed crying, and returning later with bandages over my arms – covering the punishment I’d inflicted on myself when the storm had raged. But I’d become expert at hiding it.