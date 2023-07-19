'I spent months worrying about what to wear as a wedding guest. Here is everything I considered.'

I'm not sure what was going on in my pretty lil' head when I wrote about shopping for a wedding guest dress a few months back.

I was silly to believe I had the budget for most of the dresses I really wanted (to those JessaKae gowns, I'll be dreaming of you).

Eventually, after a lot of soul searching (along with the added pressure of a deadline to write this story), I told myself I'd go deep into the recesses of my closet and find something there.

Watch: How much should a wedding dress cost? Post continues after video.

I knew I could budget for ONE (!?) dress, but I made a rule for myself that it absolutely had to be the outfit I was going to wear on the big day, or it was an instant return.

In the meantime, I pulled out dresses I hadn't worn in years. Pants that could look nice with a formal top. Skirts that had the possibility look good with the right pair of earrings. Anything that could match my favourite pair of sneakers.

I wanted a wedding outfit that was comfortable, beautiful and something that would look right with a coat.

Here are the outfits I tried on, including what I will be wearing on my friends' (and my...) big day.

1. A yellow dress with a lot of side boob and frontal boob and nipple boob.

Admittedly, I've worn this dress... way too many times. To the park when lockdown picnics were the only way we could get out of the house. To birthday dinners and family parties. I've even worn it grocery shopping and one time I fell asleep in it and tore one of the buttons off (thankfully, my housemate is good at sewing... he even made my bridesmaid dress a few years ago!).