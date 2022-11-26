'I just got engaged. Here are 8 surprising things that I didn't know would happen.'

A couple of months ago I had my movie moment and got engaged to my now FIANCÉ!

He took me on a walk... in the rain... wearing emergency ponchos... and sang me the cringiest song he could muster - Frankie Valli's 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You' (the 10 Things I Hate About You version) - before getting down on one knee and asking, "Will you marry me?"

The moment we got engaged. Image: Supplied.

Immediately, there was a surge of excitement, love and happiness. But in the weeks following, the anxiety, stress and overwhelm slowly crept in.

Here are eight surprising things I didn’t realise would happen after my engagement.