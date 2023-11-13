If you do these 10 things, congratulations, you're officially an adult.

Does anyone else sometimes feel like they're just floating around pretending to be a grown-up? A toddler, dressed in an oversized trench coat, sitting on someone's shoulders?

You see, at some point in your life you suddenly find yourself doing your taxes, getting a mortgage, looking after small people who always want to be around you (?), and shopping for dinner but buying yourself lots of little treats instead — and IS THIS ALLOWED? Is someone supposed to be monitoring how I'm adulting? No. CAN SOMEONE CALL MUM.

It seems like other people have picked up on this reality too, because The Cut recently posted this interesting piece, on adulthood being a total mirage. How we're all just kind of cosplaying adulthood and hoping for the best.

It asks, who and where are the real adults? Respectfully, we have no idea. But please. What we do know is that there are little moments in time that make you feel like you're an adult. Little glitches where you actually feel like you've (maybe) got your s**t together and you really do know what you're doing. Sometimes.

So I've developed a checklist no one asked for. I asked the Mamamia team to tell me the very thing that makes them feel like an adult.

1. Buying a new car.

"Buying a new car that hadn't been owned by anyone else before. It was the most money I'd spent on anything other than my mortgage but it felt more like an adulting move than buying a house!" — Claire.