How much sex are you having?

Oh go on, don't be shy.

Actually, don't worry, because we have a sneaking suspicion we might know the answer anyway.

Watch: How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Earlier this year at Mamamia, we conducted a survey where over 1000 women let us know the reality of their sex lives.

We've learnt exactly how much sex single women are having, what the most popular time is to have sex, and the ins and outs of how women are masturbating.

But today, we're focusing on how what age group is getting the most action - and the results are very interesting to say the least.

Perhaps surprisingly, one in two respondents are having sex at least once a week across all age groups - excluding 35-39 year olds and women over 60, where only 14.3 per cent of women are getting it on weekly.

Image: Mamamia Sex Survey.