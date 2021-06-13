How often do you masturbate? No need to tell us, we already know.

Masturbation.

Are you cringing yet?

Of all the taboo topics you could bring up at the dinner table, wanking probably takes the cake. And we need to talk about that.

While, yes, privacy can be a good thing, female masturbation is stooped in a whole bunch of shame and stigma and frankly, it is harming the greater good.

"What greater good?" you ask.

"Why on earth should we be talking about masturbation at the dinner table?"

Okay. Maybe leave it out of your family's Sunday roast, (...a boozy brunch could be more fitting?) but masturbation is scientifically good for you.

It's good for your mental health as well as your sexual health, and we only get better at doing it if we research it and talk about it more.

So let’s do that. Right now.

To clear the air on exactly how much masturbation is *normal*, here at Mamamia, we conducted a sex survey where over 1000 women let us know the reality of their sex lives.

