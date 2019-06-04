'Over $2000. Not including flights.' 5 women on how much it actually costs to be a bridesmaid.

While most of us are thrilled to be asked to be a bridesmaid, depending on the person asking, the question can be followed by a slow, sinking feeling.

Wait, how much is this going to cost me?

Of course, it’s one of those experiences that money can’t buy, and if we’re doing it for someone we love and care about, the excitement far outweighs any financial concerns.

But… still.

There’s the dress.

And the shoes.

And the hens.

And the bridal shower.

And the kitchen tea.

And the gifts.

And WE’RE NOT MADE OF MONEY.

The other concern is that for many of us, we’re not actually sure what’s normal to spend on someone else’s wedding.

So we asked five women to break down exactly how much it cost them to be a bridesmaid. And whether or not, in the end, they thought it was reasonable.

Mamamia Confessions: The worst request I received as a bridesmaid. Post continues after video.

Lily, 28.

Relationship to the bride: A good friend.

Wedding location: Near Melbourne CBD.

Total cost: $1070.

Where all the money went:

Hens night – $500.

Dress – $300.

Gifts (engagement, bridal party, wedding) – $220.

Spray tan – $50.

How did you feel about the cost of the wedding?

“I was really surprised. I didn’t expect it to cost that much. I couldn’t believe how quickly it added up. I don’t even think brides know how much it costs.”

Remy, 21.

Age: 21.

Relationship to the bride: Cousin.

Wedding location: Hunter Valley.