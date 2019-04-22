"Can I shame my bridesmaid?" Bride slams "snobby" friend's response to bridesmaid dresses.

A bride and her bridesmaid have started a debate about the appropriate length of bridesmaid dresses after sharing a disagreement on social media.

The anonymous bride from Florida took to a wedding shaming page on Facebook to slam one of her close friends for being “snobby” after turning her nose up at the bride’s suggestions of maroon dresses that come just above the knee.

After seeing the photos, the bridesmaid quipped back that the dresses were more appropriate for a barbecue than a wedding.

The bride took to Facebook wedding shaming group 'That's it, I'm wedding shaming' to complain about her "snobby" friend.

"Can I shame my bridesmaid for dissing these dress options and being snobby about it?

"The wedding is at a park in Florida in early October, so pretty casual, and she wants everyone to wear long dresses because it's 'more wedding appropriate'," she wrote alongside images of her suggested dresses.

Not long after, the bridesmaid in question, who was also a member of the Facebook group, hit back on the post with screenshots of their texts to show her side of the story.