31 women tell us how much money they make in a year, and what they have in savings.

When it comes to finances, we may be getting slightly better at talking about things like investments, savings and salaries with our friends, but how many times has a pal shared the exact dollar value sitting in their bank account?

Our bet: Zero times.

But that is all about to change. Because the Mamamia Money Survey has opened up that can of worms in a big way.

Yep, we asked women how much they have in their savings account right this very second, and they shared. Totally candid anonymous amounts, paired with a little intel on their income, debts and lifestyle so we can piece together a pretty complete picture of where they stand financially.

Here's what they had to say.

How much money do you have in savings?

A 33-year-old lawyer working in the resources industry earning $111,000 per year, currently has $90,000 sitting in her savings. She is living in a share house and tries to add $2,000 into her savings each month, but she's also paying off her remaining $14,000 of HECS/HELP debt.

A 20-year-old assistant working in the media industry earning $55,000 per year, currently has $8,222 sitting in her savings. She admits that she probably spends too much on nights out and should commit more to chipping away at her $73,657 of HECS/HELP debt.

A 33-year-old administrator working in the mining industry earning $82,000 per year, currently has $4,000 sitting in her savings. She puts $200 a month into savings and invested $10,000 into stocks when she was just 20 years old.

A 29-year-old tax accountant working part-time in the accounting industry earning $36,700 per year, currently has $60,000 sitting in her savings. Her biggest splurge to date has been $46,000 on a new car.

A 38-year-old manager working in the education industry earning $170,000 per year, currently has $150,000 sitting in her savings. She usually puts about $4,000 into savings each month, has no debt and her biggest purchase was her wedding dress for $1,500.

