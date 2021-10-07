finance

31 women tell us how much money they make in a year, and what they have in savings.

When it comes to finances, we may be getting slightly better at talking about things like investments, savings and salaries with our friends, but how many times has a pal shared the exact dollar value sitting in their bank account?

Our bet: Zero times.

But that is all about to change. Because the Mamamia Money Survey has opened up that can of worms in a big way.

Yep, we asked women how much they have in their savings account right this very second, and they shared. Totally candid anonymous amounts, paired with a little intel on their income, debts and lifestyle so we can piece together a pretty complete picture of where they stand financially.

Here's what they had to say.

How much money do you have in savings?

A 33-year-old lawyer working in the resources industry earning $111,000 per year, currently has $90,000 sitting in her savings. She is living in a share house and tries to add $2,000 into her savings each month, but she's also paying off her remaining $14,000 of HECS/HELP debt.

A 20-year-old assistant working in the media industry earning $55,000 per year, currently has $8,222 sitting in her savings. She admits that she probably spends too much on nights out and should commit more to chipping away at her $73,657 of HECS/HELP debt. 

A 33-year-old administrator working in the mining industry earning $82,000 per year, currently has $4,000 sitting in her savings. She puts $200 a month into savings and invested $10,000 into stocks when she was just 20 years old.

A 29-year-old tax accountant working part-time in the accounting industry earning $36,700 per year, currently has $60,000 sitting in her savings. Her biggest splurge to date has been $46,000 on a new car. 

A 38-year-old manager working in the education industry earning $170,000 per year, currently has $150,000 sitting in her savings. She usually puts about $4,000 into savings each month, has no debt and her biggest purchase was her wedding dress for $1,500.

A 33-year-old healthcare professional working in the resources industry earning $250,000 per year, currently has $1.6 million sitting in her savings. She puts at least $10,000 away in savings each month, and ironically that's the same amount of money she spent on her biggest purchase: A Rolex watch.

A 32-year-old roster co-ordinator working in the healthcare industry earning $59,000 per year, currently has $0 sitting in her savings. She says, "I would like to buy a fireplace but I keep spending my savings". 

A 33-year-old legal counsel working in the education industry earning $280,000 per year, currently has $500,000 sitting in her savings. She adds $8,000 into her savings each and every month.

A 46-year-old hospitality worker earns $70,000 per year, currently has $70,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to contribute $3,000 per month to her savings, and proudly spends no money on subscriptions like Netflix or Spotify.

A 43-year-old teacher working in the education industry earning $101,000 per year, currently has $7,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put aside $1,200 a month to savings, and has $5,000 in ZipPay debt for a recent solar panel purchase.

A 48-year-old unemployed woman earning $24,000 per year from disability support benefits, currently has $2,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put aside $100 a month to savings, and has no debt to her name.

A 42-year-old executive producer working in the TV industry earning $231,000 per year, currently has $35,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put aside $1,000 a month to savings, and is currently paying off a car on finance with $11,000 left to go.

A 34-year-old psychologist working for the government earns $110,000 per year, currently has $48,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $2,000 aside a month for savings, and has $25,000 in credit card debt. She says she's been able to save more during the pandemic and is on par financially with her friends at the moment.

A 32-year-old lawyer earns $220,000 per year, currently has $200,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $5,000 aside a month for savings, has $1,000 invested in stocks and reckons she spends $800 a month on clothes.

A 30-year-old stablehand working in the horse racing industry earns $53,000 per year, currently has $13,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $500 aside a month for savings, but is trying to spend less money on beauty treatments.

A 42-year-old community support worker in the disability sector earns $43,000 per year, currently has $115,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $1,500 aside a month for savings, has $7,000 in Afterpay and HECS/HELP debt and believes disability workers are underpaid for what they do.

A 28-year-old accountant in the defence sector earns $87,000 per year, currently has $2,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $100 aside a month for savings, but is struggling to pay off $400,000 in Afterpay, credit card and HECS/HELP debt.

A 30-year-old doctor earns $130,000 per year, currently has $70,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $2,000 aside a month for savings, but says her friends are much better with money than she is. 

A 28-year-old café manager earns $53,690 per year, currently has $2,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $1,200 aside a month for savings, and spends $440 per month on her gym membership.

A 27-year-old nurse earns $98,690 per year, currently has $18,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $1,500 aside a month for savings, and only spends $20 a month on clothes and beauty products. 

A 41-year-old account manager working in marketing earns $35,000 per year, currently has $25,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $200 aside a month for savings, and reckons she spends $250 every month on takeout.

A 34-year-old full-time mum earns $12,000 per year, currently has $160,000 sitting in her savings. She invested $15,000 into stocks a couple of years back and has $3,000 left to pay off her HECS/HELP debt.

A 32-year-old co-ordinator of a youth ministry earns $92,157 per year, currently has $150 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $400 aside a month for savings, but has over $37,500 in credit card debt to pay off first.

A 31-year-old dentist earns $280,000 per year, currently has $220,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $8,000 aside a month for savings, and her first full-time job out of uni had a $180,000 salary.

A 28-year-old hairdresser earns $26,000 per year, currently has $4,500 sitting in her savings. She has $660 in Afterpay debt and thinks that hairdressers are seriously underpaid.

A 49-year-old dairy farmer earns $60,000 per year, currently has $10,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $1,000 aside a month for savings and hopes to pay off her farm as soon as she pays off her $2,000 credit card debt.

A 34-year-old photographer earns $74,000 per year, currently has $70,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $2,000 aside a month for savings and has $24,000 in HECS/HELP debt.

A 44-year-old self-employed woman working in the finance sector earns $27,000 per year, currently has $60,000 sitting in her savings. She doesn't commit to adding to her savings each month, as she's still paying off her $2,000 in credit card debt.

A 44-year-old part-time veterinarian earns $26,000 per year, currently has $280,000 sitting in her offset account. She has a mortgage of $1.5 million and if she could give one piece of financial advice it would be this: "Find a job that pays well, [don't] just follow your dreams."

A 26-year-old chef earns $75,000 per year, currently has $3,000 sitting in her savings. She used to put $300 per week into savings, but says that she lost almost everything because of COVID and that has stunted her financially.

A 33-year-old librarian earns $82,000 per year, currently has $15,000 sitting in her savings. She tries to put up to $3,000 aside a month for savings as she's currently saving to start a family.

