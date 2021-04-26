Risk profiles, share portfolios and Fintech: Decoding 'investment' jargon.

Investing.

It's a loaded word.

Nearly all the financial advice we receive comes with a quick "investing is the key to abundance" disclaimer, but, as often happens with money talk, along with it comes the jargon.

Portfolios, Fintech, ASX share market...

You'd be forgiven for tuning out before your money wizard says 'compound interest'.

Video via Mamamia

But this week on Mamamia's money podcast, What the Finance, finance expert Melissa Browne tackled investing, and all the tricky vocab that comes with it.

From risk profiles to investment platforms, we decoded all the 'boy's club' money speak that's scaring people off investing.

And yes, that means no more excuses!

Here's what we took from the episode.

Share market

First and foremost, a share market is where you can buy and purchase... you guessed it, shares.

In Australia, the leading share market is the ASX - the Australian Securities Exchange.

Think of it like a huge department store but instead of buying shoes, you're buying a portion of ownership in one, or several companies.

Share Portfolio

As an extension of this, a 'share portfolio' is the collection of shares that you are currently holding.

You can hold shares in many companies and across many industries. They all make up your share portfolio.

Compound Interest

Compound interest is that sweet, sweet money that attracts everyone to investing in shares.

It happens when the interest you make on your initial investment is reinvested, and subject to more interest.

Say you buy $10,000 worth of shares and they perform particularly well, with an interest rate of 5 per cent.

In one year, you will have $10,512 in your account.

